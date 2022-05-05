Spryker Systems GmbH: Spryker Recognized in Leading Analyst Report

Spryker, as first time entrant, is identified as a "Strong Performer" in a B2B Commerce report

BERLIN and NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, Enterprise Marketplaces, Unified Commerce and D2C, has today announced its inclusion in The Forrester WaveTM: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 report. Identified as a "Strong Performer," this is the latest in a line of recent analyst recognitions as Spryker continues its rapid ascension into the top-tier of modern enterprise commerce platforms.



Spryker was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its 2022 Forrester WaveTM evaluation for B2B Commerce. In this evaluation, Spryker received the highest possible score in the performance criterion, as well as in the front-end management and order inventory management criteria. The report also notes that Spryker is a "best fit for manufacturing businesses with complex business models and complex enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes" in addition to having a "strong performance toward its product vision*" a finding which aligns with Spryker's vision to enable sophisticated transactional business models.

"B2B enterprises have complex ecosystems and digital transformation is further accelerating disruptive and rapidly growing digital business models. We believe the Forrester report aligns with what we see in the Enterprise B2B market every day: highly customizable solutions are the answer to these challenges," said Boris Lokschin, co-founder and CEO at Spryker. "Spryker's composable, API-first, cloud-native architecture, provides enterprises the flexibility to either build new and innovative commerce capabilities from scratch or move on from legacy monolithic platforms. By implementing a composable best-of-breed approach, enterprises are better prepared to adapt and differentiate in an ever-changing market."

The Forrester WaveTM evaluates various B2B commerce solution providers identified by Forrester as the most significant and evaluates each provider against criteria (including revenue) across three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report shows how each identified provider measures up and helps digital business professionals select the right one for their needs.

Recently, Spryker was included in Forrester's reports, Now Tech: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q1 2022 and Now Tech: B2C Commerce Solutions, Q1 2022 which analyze commerce solutions for business leaders. Additionally, last year, Spryker was recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the latest Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Commerce for its offering, the e-commerce PaaS solution Spryker Cloud Commerce OS.

Spryker, best known for enabling enterprises to become digital leaders across B2B and Enterprise Marketplaces, is expanding rapidly internationally. Spryker recently announced their first customer in APAC and has seen over 100% year-over-year growth in the North American enterprise digital commerce market.

References:

* The Forrester WaveTM: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022, Forrester Research, Inc., 28 April 2022