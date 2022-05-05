Singaporean researchers have developed a semitransparent perovskite solar panels for applications such as building-integrated PV, vehicle-integrated solar, and smart glasses. They built it with a highly transparent and conducting transparent conductive oxide layer via tin-doped indium-oxide sputter deposition.Scientists at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have fabricated a large-area semitransparent perovskite solar panel for applications in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), vehicle-integrated solar, and smart glasses. "The results on our minimodule will encourage the development ...

