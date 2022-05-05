Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBKW ISIN: US87166B1026 Ticker-Symbol: 8IN 
Frankfurt
05.05.22
08:03 Uhr
70,33 Euro
+2,75
+4,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNEOS HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNEOS HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,7471,4516:25
70,8371,5516:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HACKETT GROUP
HACKETT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HACKETT GROUP INC23,200+1,75 %
SYNEOS HEALTH INC70,33+4,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.