Click Jobs Introduces New Initiative to Help to Support a Sustainable Approach to Business.

LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an unprecedented period of growth over the last 12 months, the team at Click Jobs is introducing a new initiative to help the clients it works with support a sustainable approach to business.

As a business based in the UK, Click Jobs is increasingly aware of the importance of sustainability in protecting this beautiful country and the rest of the world and supportive of the increased focus that Government, organisations and companies are placing on sustainability and its importance to everyone's future.

Keen to work with businesses and organisations that recognise the importance of economic, social and environmental sustainability, in both the UK and globally, the team at Click Jobs has developed a new initiative to help their clients reaches a wider audience who share the same ethos and ambitions. Click Jobs and the companies it works with are increasingly aware of the importance of social equity, economic efficiency and responsible business practices to the their teams, potential candidates and clients.



Clients using Click Jobs to recruit candidates can communicate their commitment to sustainability, the programmes they're running, initiatives they've launched and their contribution to the countries they operate in. This ensures a consistent message that attracts talent who have the same vision on sustainability and want to work for a company that recognises the importance of its contribution to safeguarding natural resources, preserving the ecosystem and improving the quality of lives.

Employers using Click Jobs' comprehensive recruitment advertising solution can benefit from inclusion in news articles on their website, which are widely distributed and achieve impressive KPIs, ensuring even wider exposure for their recruitment campaigns and sustainability initiatives.

Joseph Boll, CEO at Click Jobs, said "We're proud to work with businesses who are committed to reducing their impact on the environment and protecting our beautiful planet and those who inhabit it. Using our experience, we're delighted to have the opportunity to launch this initiative, developed to help our clients reach a wider audience and potential candidates who share the same vision and ambitions for sustainability."

