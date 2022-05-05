- (PLX AI) - Volkswagen Group and SEAT S.A. say the investment includes a gigafactory will have an annual production capacity of 40 GWh, supplying the total volume of cells to Martorell and Pamplona.
- • "This investment of 10 billion euros will electrify Spain and Europe's second-largest automotive manufacturer, creating a battery Gigafactory in Sagunto, enabling the production of electric vehicles at the Martorell and Pamplona plants, and building-up a comprehensive supplier ecosystem. This is the biggest industrial investment ever made in Spain", said Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group.
- • Construction of the gigafactory will begin in the first quarter of 2023, and production will start in 2026
- • As part of the event held today, the Volkswagen Group and Iberdrola Group signed a strategic agreement that will allow the construction of a photovoltaic plant in Sagunto to supply the Gigafactory with green energy
