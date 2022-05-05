Nerds On Site Inc.: Nerds on Site Partners With Zonetail To Bring IT and Security Solutions to High-Rise Residents Across Canada and the US

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Nerds On Site Inc. ("Nerds") (CSE:NERD)(OTCQB:NOSUF) announces a brand new partnership with Zonetail Inc. ("Zonetail") (TSXV:ZONE, OTCQB:ZTLLF), a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services?.

Nerds On Site has a local presence in most major cities across Canada as well as 44 US States and can provide cost-effective, prompt & reliable on-site technology & cyber security services. Focused on a security-first IT approach, we not only satisfy our Client's immediate technology needs, we recommend & implement cyber protection solutions to keep our Clients safe from cyber threats.

Partnering with Zonetail gives Nerds a voice in gated, condo & high-rise communities as the number one choice for Client-focused technology solutions. Providing Small-office-Home-office (SoHo) & Small-and-Medium sized-Enterprises (SMEs) with business IT, cyber security & residential services for computers, Macs, laptops, printers, and tablets along with smart home setup & service and home theatre setup. Zonetail will receive a transaction fee of 7.5% for all Nerds services booked through its mobile platforms.

Nerds On Site is looking forward to building a long-term relationship with Zonetail and its Clients through this exclusive partnership in Canada & the United States.

"In today's sophisticated and ever-changing technology landscape, complexity can pop up anywhere. The Nerds On Site team has the solutions you need to get up and running - efficiently and securely." said Charlie Regan, CEO (Capability Expansion Orchestrator). "With our partnership with Zonetail, our reach is expanded directly to our residential target audience and aligns closely with our growth strategy across North America."

"In the ever increasingly complex digital world, almost all of us need help from time to time, setting up a new home theater system or computer and home office, linking it all to their wifi, and any number of other gadgets we use in our homes - it's not easy for many of us. Partnering with Nerds provides Zonetail users a simple and fast method to get a quote, book an appointment and have the right people come to their home to get it all working all with a couple of taps on their phone," said Mark Holmes, CEO, and President of Zonetail.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc., a company founded in 1995 in London, Ontario, specializes in providing on-site & remote, leading-edge solutions to SMEs & residential Clients, serving as the complete IT solution specialist. NERD currently has annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 and growing. The Company services more than 12,000 Clients per year with a superb 98.5% customer satisfaction rating (more than 93,000 five-star ratings). NERD's business model is based on sub-contracts in Canada and a franchise model in the US.

Please visit https://www.nerdsonsite.com.

For more information, please contact:

Charles Regan, CEO, Nerds On Site Inc.

T: 1-877-778-2335 E: IR@nerdsonsite.com

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV:ZONE) (OTCQB:ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services?. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that allows high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high-rise residential vertical through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home.

Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world, representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President, and CEO, Zonetail Inc.

T: (416) 994-5399 E: mark@zonetail.com

SOURCE: Nerds On Site Inc.

