$3.1 billion is available to increase production of American-made batteries, with a separate $60 million to support second-life applications for used EV batteries, along with development of processes for recycling materials back into the battery supply chain.From pv magazine USA US battery manufacturing got a boost this week with the announcement of $3.1 billion in funding from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The infrastructure investment is intended to increase American-made batteries and components, bolster domestic supply chains, create good-paying jobs, and lower costs. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...