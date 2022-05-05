Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL. At the AGM, shareholders passed resolutions to: receive the annual report and the financial statements, re-appoint PSH's auditor, authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor, re-elect PSH's current directors, renew PSH's share buyback authority, and permit the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less. All resolutions were passed on a poll.

The specifics of those resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on the Company's website: https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.

The results of the proxy voting of PSH's Public Shares are noted in the chart below. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against a resolution. PS Independent Voting Company Limited ("VoteCo") voted its Special Voting Share in favour of the resolutions. The percentages in the chart aggregate the results of voting by the Public Shares and VoteCo. VoteCo is not permitted to vote on resolutions 4 and 11 which are Specified Matters for purposes of the UK Listing Rules.

Resolution For Against Votes Withheld Resolution 1: Receive the annual report and the financial statements Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 102,322,010

99.84% 478,684

0.16% 1,596 Resolution 2: To re-appoint the Company's auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 102,701,024

99.97% 99,620

0.03% 1,646 Resolution 3: To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 100,488,004

99.24% 2,312,494

0.76% 1,792 Resolution 4: To re-elect Nicholas Botta as a Director Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares 98,820,469

96.13% 3,978,442

3.87% 3,379 Resolution 5: To re-elect Anne Farlow as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 102,791,910

99.99% 8,001

0.01% 2,379 Resolution 6: To re-elect Bronwyn Curtis as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 102,694,800

99.97% 105,111

0.03% 2,379 Resolution 7: To re-elect Andrew Henton as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 102,791,460

99.99% 8,451

0.01% 2,379 Resolution 8: To re-elect Tope Lawani as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 99,389,412

98.87% 3,410,498

1.13% 2,380 Resolution 9: To re-elect Rupert Morley as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 102,790,898

99.99% 9,013

0.01% 2,379 Resolution 10: To re-elect Tracy Palandjian as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 102,791,375

99.99% 8,536

0.01% 2,379 Resolution 11: Authorising the Company to buy back shares Special Resolution of the holders of Public Shares 102,780,639

99.99% 6,092

0.01% 15,559 Resolution 12: Permitting the disapplication of pre-emption rights Special Resolution of all Voting Shares 102,568,172

99.92% 232,921

0.08% 1,197

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

PSH also confirmed today that the next quarterly dividend of $0.125 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:

Record Date Payment Date USD Dividend

Per Share DRIP Enrollment

Deadline Currency Election

Deadline 20/5/2022 17/6/2022 $0.125 27/5/2022 20/5/2022

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP") whereby shares are purchased in the open market by the administrator of the DRIP. Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Shareholders electing GBP dividends must do so no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.





