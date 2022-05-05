Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM). Shareholders voted in favor of all proposed resolutions.

Among the resolutions presented, the Company's shareholders approved several (re)appointments to the Board of Directors. These included the reappointment of Inge Boets BV, with Inge Boets as permanent representative, as an independent director, and the appointment of two new directors, all for a period of four years. Ebrahim Attarzadeh was appointed as a non-executive director and Paul McNulty as an independent director, in each case on the proposal of the Board acting on the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Mr. Attarzadeh had been proposed for nomination by ENA Investment Capital LLC, one of the Company's reference shareholders. Mr. McNulty was proposed for nomination by Veraison SICAV Engagement Fund, one of the Company's smaller shareholders.

Minutes of the annual shareholders' meeting can be found on the Company's website at: https://ontex.com/agm-shareholder-information/

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 9,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005930/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Geoffroy Raskin

+32 53 33 37 30

investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media

Caroline De Wolf

+32 478 93 43 93

caroline.dewolf@ontexglobal.com