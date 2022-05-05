Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to Special Corporate Action in Atlas Copco AB

The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB (ATCO A, SE0011166610 and ATCO B, SE0011166628) published on March 22, 2022 and may be subject to change. The board of Atlas Copco AB has approved a special dividend in the amount of SEK 8.0 per share through split redemption, effective May 13, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. Every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares and an adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1066078