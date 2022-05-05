Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
WKN: A2JLJU ISIN: SE0011166610 Ticker-Symbol: ACO2 
Tradegate
05.05.22
16:05 Uhr
42,000 Euro
-0,980
-2,28 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to Special Corporate Action in Atlas Copco AB

The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB (ATCO
A, SE0011166610 and ATCO B, SE0011166628) published on March 22, 2022 and may
be subject to change. 

The board of Atlas Copco AB has approved a special dividend in the amount of
SEK 8.0 per share through split redemption, effective May 13, 2022. Nasdaq
Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2.1 in "CorporateActions and
Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date.
Every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares and
an adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on
the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a
change to the divisor. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1066078
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
