WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
05.05.22
18:22 Uhr
32,685 Euro
-1,305
-3,84 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2022 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Equinor ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA (EQNR,
NO0010096985) published on February 9, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

EQNR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of USD 0.20 per share,
effective May 12, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section
2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1063938
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
