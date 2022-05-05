Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Evolva shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2022



05.05.2022



Press Release (PDF) PRESS RELEASE Reinach, May 05, 2022 - Shareholders of Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Evolva's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022 by large majority. Beat In-Albon, Chairman of Evolva, comments on the successful conclusion of the AGM: "We thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and for the approval of all suggested agenda items. Together with my colleagues on the Board and in close collaboration with our CEO Christian Wichert and his team, we strive to improve and accelerate the momentum of our company in the markets. The recent achievement of an important product-related milestone with a global customer, worth revenues of more than 20% of last year's total revenues alone, is a first fruit of our multiple initiatives to boost Evolva's growth." Elections

Shareholders re-elected Beat In-Albon as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Stephan Schindler and Christoph Breucker as members of the Board of Directors, for a one year period.

Shareholders elected Andreas Pfluger, a senior leader with broad international experience especially in consumer goods industries, as well as Andreas Weigelt, Board representative of shareholder Veraison, as new members of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders further elected Christoph Breucker, Stephan Schindler and Andreas Pfluger as members of the Compensation Committee. Increase of conditional and authorized capital

Shareholders approved to increase the conditional capital to 20% of the company's ordinary share capital and to increase the authorized capital to 10% of the ordinary share capital. Strengthening of shareholder rights

Shareholders approved to strengthen the corporate governance and the shareholder rights by lowering the holding thresholds for convening general meetings to 5%, and for adding items to the agenda to 0.5%. In addition, the deadline for submitting requests for items to be included on the agenda will be shortened to 35 days before the AGM. Other aganda items and proposals

Shareholders approved all proposals regarding the compensation of the Board of Directors and of the Group Management Team. Further, the shareholders approved the Management Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2021. Shareholders also approved the appropriation of the 2021 results, as well as the Compensation Report 2021 in a consultative vote. The Members of the Board of Directors and of the Group Management Team were granted discharge for the financial year 2021.

Shareholders re-elected Mazars Ltd., Zurich, as auditors of the company, as well as Dr. Oscar Olano, Gyr Gössi Olano Staehelin Advokatur & Notariat, Basel, as independent proxy of the company, for a term of one year until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023, respectively. Documentation and logistics

The resolutions presented at the 2022 Annual General Meeting will be available on:

https://evolva.com/shareholder-info/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/. In accordance with the "Swiss COVID-19 Ordinance 3", the 2022 AGM was held without shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, shareholders casted their votes by written or electronic power of attorney to the independent proxy. Given the recent easing of the pandemic situation, the company aims to hold the AGM 2023 again with physical presence of the shareholders. Important date(s)

August 25, 2022 Half-year 2022 Report About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn . For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library . Contact

Thomas Schneckenburger, PhD, CFA

Head of Investor and Corporate Relations

+41 61 485 2003

+41 79 407 9952

thomass@evolva.com Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws. This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

