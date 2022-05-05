Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Zurich, May 5, 2022 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
With the acquisition of Fiberline, a technology-leading manufacturer of pultruded carbon and glass fiber products, Gurit has successfully enhanced and strengthened its product offering for the Wind Energy market.
To introduce the Fiberline business more in detail and provide more background to the strategic rationale of the acquisition, Gurit will hold an Investor & Analyst conference call on May 10 at 09:00 CEST. The conference will be accessible via the following weblink: https://www.gurit.com/en/investors/webcasts . Financial Analysts and Media Representatives are kindly asked to register by May 9 via e-mail to investor@gurit.com .
End of ad hoc announcement
