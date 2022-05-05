CONFINDUSTRIA TOSCANA: Confindustria Toscana and the Tuscany Region to present the region's assets in the Gulf

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission of 20 Tuscan entrepreneurial businesses - led by Confindustria Toscana with the support of Confindustria Toscana Servizi - took place at Expo 2020 Dubai. A multitude of projects to present, a single common denominator: the export of regional assets to the Middle East and to the world. The initiative is the result of cooperation with the Tuscany Region and the synergies activated by Confindustria Toscana, especially with the regional Department of the Economy.

Led by Patrizia Pacini, President of the Unione Industriale Pisana, the Confindustria Toscana delegation met entrepreneurial businesses in the sector - - during the final days of the six-months World Expo. In close discussions with local management, the entrepreneurs who lead these Tuscan companies had the opportunity to introduce themselves, set out their companies' assets and network in a series of targeted B2B meetings.

"Expo Dubai means exchanging knowledge and opportunities for our companies. We have therefore decisively organised this mission, the first since the pandemic, in a promising market that is constantly growing", stated Patrizia Pacini, President of the Unione Industriale Pisana. "About half of our exports to the Middle East go to the United Arab Emirates and around a quarter of the goods coming into this market from Italy were produced in Tuscany, the volume of which totals over €1 billion. Food, mechanics, lifestyle, fashion, sailing and ornamental stones, but also ICT and other industrial sectors: we are bringing 20 of our outstanding companies to the Expo. Bilateral business agreements have made it possible for them to enter a new market or consolidate their presence, which also strengthens the link between the Middle East and our industrial system. The synergy with the Tuscany Region, especially with its Councillor for the Economy Leonardo Marras, has been decisive and we are proud to promote this major opportunity for companies together with the region's institutions".