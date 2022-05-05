Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Lang & Schwarz
05.05.22
20:12 Uhr
2,250 Euro
-2,250
-100,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
05.05.2022 | 18:43
176 Leser
Magnit submits an application to continue its GDR Programme

DJ Magnit submits an application to continue its GDR Programme

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit submits an application to continue its GDR Programme 05-May-2022 / 19:10 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit submits an application to continue its GDR programme Krasnodar, Russia (May 5, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces that in accordance with Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On amendment of Federal Law "On Joint-Stock Companies" and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation" of April 16, 2022 ("Law No. 114"), the Company has submitted an application to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation to continue the circulation of global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of PJSC Magnit outside Russia.

In accordance with current legislation of the Russian Federation, the application will be considered by the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation.

Law No. 114, effective April 27, 2022, obliges Russian issuers to stop issuing and/or circulation of depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of Russian issuers. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  159996 
EQS News ID:  1345301 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345301&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2022 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
