Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Lang & Schwarz
05.05.22
20:12 Uhr
2,450 Euro
-2,450
-100,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2602,64020:12
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
05.05.2022 | 19:22
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date 05-May-2022 / 19:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sistema announces EGM date

Moscow, Russia - 5 May 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that on 5 May 2022 the Board of Directors resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting to elect the Corporation's Board of Directors.

The record date for participation in the EGM is 16 May 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 9 July 2022 will be deemed valid for the EGM. Shareholders' proposals on nominees to the Board of Directors will be accepted until 9 June 2022.

Sistema also informs shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for 24 June 2022 cannot be held within the specified timeframe. The Board of Directors is currently inquorate due to the resignation of some directors, and consequently lacks the authority to make decisions normally falling within its powers, except for decisions related to the convening and preparation of the EGM to elect the new Board of Directors. A decision on the new date for the AGM will be made by the Board of Directors elected at the EGM on 9 July 2022.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov      Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 159991 
EQS News ID:  1345257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2022 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

SISTEMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.