Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 20:04
Secretary of State of Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, conducted a benediction ceremony at the offices of White Hilt Capital

VATICAN CITY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretary of State of Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, conducted a benediction ceremony at the offices of White Hilt Capital. The Cardinal was accompanied by the Holy See officials and prelates in addition to members of the Italian Government.

In his homily, Cardinal Parolin thanked and acknowledged David Mazaheri, the Global Managing Partner of White Hilt Capital, for his personal and professional support toward the Holy See and its affiliated bodies within the Vatican Curia. Additionally, Cardinal Parolin recognized Salvatore Autovino for his efforts in leading Church's technology transformation and modernization efforts and continued support of Holy See initiatives.

In a short remark, David Mazaheri thanked Cardinal and Holy See officials; and spoke about the commitments of White Hilt Capital to the Holy See.

About White Hilt Capital

White Hilt Capital is a global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, and investment management. In addition to its investment banking operations, the company has a private equity arm active in the technology, telecommunication, and healthcare sectors. The company has a presence in New York, Rome, and Washington, DC.

© 2022 PR Newswire
