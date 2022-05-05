Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2022) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, updates investors on the ongoing annual audit. Although the Company is encouraged with the progress, it is taking longer than our original estimates. The additional time is required to permit the Company's auditors, Antares Professional Corporation (PKF Antares), to complete procedures and enquiries in connection with the audit and the annual financial statements. The Company and its auditors are working diligently, and we intend to make the Annual Filings as soon as possible with the 2020 filings by the end of May 2022.

The Company is not idle during this process. Many internal controls and procedures have been implemented to mitigate future delays in reporting. The Company has completely reengineered the finance team, including bringing in new experienced personnel and implementing systems and processes that ensure accuracy, efficiency, and optimal reporting processes. Additionally, our sales and marketing efforts continue to attract new customers and our technology platform continues to evolve with new and better features.

We appreciate all the support we are getting from our shareholders and look forward to the completion of this process.

NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward- thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.



