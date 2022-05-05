Wings Capital Partners LLC ("Wings") announced today an updated executive and senior management team. "Over the past several years, Wings has developed an extraordinary group of individuals throughout the organization. I am excited to announce changes in our organizational structure that will provide this group of experienced aviation professionals added responsibilities to continue Wings' growth as a best-in-class leasing company," said Stephen Hannahs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wings.

Bryan Billings, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since joining Wings in 2015, will continue in his executive management role and assume the newly created position of President. In this capacity, Bryan will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of Wings. Reporting to Bryan, and joining the Management Committee of Wings, are:

Erik Anderson, Senior Vice President, Controller

Jakob Gallagher, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Capital Markets

John Hoopes, Chief Technical Officer

Gwyn Scourfield, Chief Marketing Officer

Nicolas P. Stable, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Head of Aircraft Transactions

In conjunction with these appointments, Loren Dollet, Chief Legal Officer, and Arthur Schmidt, Chief Commercial Officer, have announced their retirements. "Everyone at Wings and the Shareholders thank Art and Loren for their very significant contributions to the development and growth of Wings. Both Art and Loren are seasoned aviation professionals, and I wish them the very best as they prepare for retirement," commented Hannahs.

In addition, to support Wings' continued growth, Wings' existing shareholders, Corrum Capital and Sightway Capital, have recently funded additional capital into the business.

