Westport Fuel Systems Inc: Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("WFS" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors, an advisory Say-on-Pay vote and amendments to Corporation By-Laws.

A summary of the results are as follows:

Business Outcome of Vote Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld/Against Election of Directors



Anthony Guglielmin

Approved

94.89%

5.11%

Brenda Eprile Approved 94.78% 5.22% Dan Hancock Approved 94.75% 5.25% David Johnson Approved 94.42% 5.58% Eileen Wheatman Approved 94.80% 5.20% Karl-Viktor Schaller Approved 94.89% 5.11% Michele Buchignani

Approved

94.43%

5.57%

Philip Hodge Approved 94.54% 5.46% Rita Forst



Approved 93.53% 6.47% Amendments to Corporation By-Laws Approved 95.24% 4.76%



Appointment of Auditors



Approved



98.65%



1.35% Executive Compensation



(Advisory Vote) Agree 88.46% 11.54%

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. The Company is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Westport Fuel Systems' technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the Company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

