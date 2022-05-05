Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call.

When: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Who: Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance.

How: Dial (877) 545-0320 (domestic) or (973) 528-0002 (international), conference ID #265924 to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through June 12, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #45519. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN) is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

CONTACT:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

www.altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700358/Altigen-Communications-Inc-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2022-Results