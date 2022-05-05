Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCatsCo. to Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on May 12

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the first quarter of 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Event: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. First Quarter2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. EasternTime

Live Call and Q&A: Toll-Free: 1-888-349-0096

Toll/International: 1-412-902-4284

Conference ID: 10166969

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer and manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for over 26 years. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

CONTACT:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

772-429-2525

