Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895117 ISIN: US2372661015 Ticker-Symbol: 43D 
Tradegate
04.05.22
12:11 Uhr
72,46 Euro
-0,58
-0,79 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,6572,0805.05.
71,0471,9505.05.
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 23:28
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Darling Ingredients Inc. to Acquire Largest Independent Brazilian Rendering Company, FASA Group

IRVING, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Brazil's largest independent rendering company, FASA Group for approximately R$2.8 billion Brazilian Real in cash ($560 million USD at today's exchange rate), subject to post-closing adjustments and a contingent payment based on future earnings growth. FASA Group processes more than 1.3 million metric tons annually through 14 rendering plants with an additional two plants under construction, and has approximately 2,400 employees.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

"Brazil is a leader in global agricultural commodities growth and is expected to take on a bigger role in world's meat production, making it a premier location for rendering growth," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Darling Ingredients. "FASA will also supplement Darling Ingredient's global supply of waste fats, making it a leader in the supply of low carbon waste fats and oils in North and South America to be used in the production of renewable diesel."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close by the end of 2022.

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes nearly 10% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Suann Guthrie


VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202, Suann.guthrie@darlingii.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647660/Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg

DARLING INGREDIENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.