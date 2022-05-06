Disaster Loan Advisors: Hotel SBA EIDL Loan Increase Hospitality Owner Groups, Hoteliers

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / The Hotel and Hospitality Industry have been one of the hardest hit since the start of the pandemic. The Small Business Administration's (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for COVID related funding ends tomorrow May 6th. There are several strategic moves that hotel groups, hoteliers, national franchise hotel chains, and even single location hotel owners can still make, but they need to act quickly. Hotel entities and multiple location businesses will have one last chance to submit an EIDL increase request for additional funds, or reconsideration requests to overcome being denied from past EIDL loan reconsideration attempts. Professional assistance is a necessity for busy hotel owners and executives who need the best chance at a successful EIDL approval for each hotel location in their portfolio.

"For hotels, the May 6th SBA EIDL increase requests deadline is very urgent. It is the last chance for hotels to get EIDL loan funds in hand before they run out. We are offering fee-based professional help for hotel owners who do not know how to do an increase requests themselves, are short on time, and just want the best possibility at getting approved for more EIDL funds. Owners of hotels who are busy and need speed should schedule a strategic consultation call as soon as possible," said Marty Stewart, Chief Strategy Officer at Disaster Loan Advisors (DLA).

Disaster Loan Advisors specializes in helping hotels with the SBA EIDL program, including alternative options. Multiple location hotel owners and national chain hotel groups can receive assistance with expedited SBA EIDL loan increase requests and EIDL reconsideration appeal requests . Hotels can receive personalized attention with rush services for SBA COVID-19 EIDL loans in 2022 . SBA funding amounts between $100,000 to $2,000,000 per legal business entity or hotel location. $2 million EIDL increase requests are still possible for those hotels that qualify, provided EIDL funds are still available.

How Hotels Can Apply for an EIDL SBA Hotel Loan Increase

According to the SBA, the steps to request a loan increase for each hotel location are:

Confirm your loan eligibility and review the SBA Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

Log onto your Account on the SBA Portal to submit a loan modification request to your existing EIDL loan. The portal is located online by going to: covid19relief1.sba.gov. The portal will only be accessible until May 16th.

Complete the SBA Portal steps and upload requested documents, including a new version of your IRS Form 4506-T for the COVID-19 EIDL declared disaster.

Respond to any SBA requests for signature and documents by May 16th. The failure to sign and submit documents prior to funds being exhausted or rescinded will result in no increase awarded to your hotel.

Is Your EIDL SBA Portal Missing the "Request More Funds" Button?

Hoteliers have faced a consistent problem that has plagued the SBA EIDL loan portal, is that some logins are not showing the "Request More Funds" button in order to do an EIDL loan modification increase request through the portal.

Usually, hotel applicants would log into the SBA portal and see a button that says "Request More Funds." When clicking on that button, hotel applicants would then use the slider bar to select a new EIDL increased loan amount, up to their maximum eligibility based on 2019 tax returns, or in some cases 2020 tax returns, showing the annual revenue for the hotel, less cost of goods sold (COGS).

In the case where no button is visible, the only way to do an EIDL loan increase request for your hotel is to send an email in a very specific format.

Sending Hotel EIDL Loan Increase Requests by Email

"When asking for an EIDL loan increase request for each hotel location you have, you really need to be strategic about laying out your case in order to get an approval from the SBA for a larger loan amount. This is done in the form of a strategic increase request email to the SBA. Sending a basic email won't create the greatest results when you are asking for up to $2 million. You need to word this increase request very strategically," said Stewart.

For the do-it-yourself hotel owners, you can reach out to the SBA by email and request a loan increase, or seek help from your state hotel or motel lodging association .

Hotel EIDL steps include:

Send an email to CovidEIDLIncreaseRequests@sba.gov

Be sure to send the email from the email address the SBA has on file for you, which is the email for your SBA portal login.

Email subject line should read, "EIDL Increase Request for [insert your 10-digit EIDL application number]".

In the body of the email, make sure to include all the necessary hotel information, such as application number, phone number, hotel entity name, and specific reasons for your increase, including how your hotel has been economically harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You should receive a confirmation email for your SBA EIDL loan increase request saying "Thank you for contacting the Covid EIDL Increase Team. Your request has been received and will be processed in the order it was received."

saying "Thank you for contacting the Covid EIDL Increase Team. Your request has been received and will be processed in the order it was received." A strategic tip Disaster Loan Advisors has hotel clients do, is when emailing any correspondence to the SBA, bcc (blind carbon copy) to another email address you have control of, to ensure your email went to it. If so, you know the SBA also received your email.

Alternatively you could also mail printed copies of your hotel increase request directly to the SBA.

Send via Postal Mail to:

U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Road

Fort Worth, TX 76155

However, due to the new deadline of May 6th for submitting SBA EIDL loan increases for your hotel or motel, sending an email is your best and fastest option.

Hotel EIDL Loan Increase Documents Required for Increases on SBA Loans Under $500,000 and up to $2,000,000

Hotel owners face having their loan increase request declined if not careful. If all documents are not in order, clearly legible, and correctly filled out, you will fail and get denied.

Some important hotel owner document requirements, may include:

Front and Back of DMV Driver's License (in full color), USA Passport, or Government ID.

2019 Tax Returns for your hotel.

2020 Tax Returns (in some cases).

SBA Form 2202 Schedule of Liabilities.

IRS Form 4506-T Request for Transcript of Tax Return, however not from the IRS website, from the SBA website. The correct SBA Form 4506-T will have the word "Disaster" at the top. This is the correct form the SBA wants applicants to use.

Request for Transcript of Tax Return, however not from the IRS website, from the SBA website. The correct will have the word "Disaster" at the top. This is the correct form the SBA wants applicants to use. ODA Form P-022 Standard Resolution.

SBA Form 413 Personal Financial Statement for each hotel owner with 20% or more ownership percentage in the hotel or hotel group.

EIDL Loan Increase Request Mistakes That Hotels Should Avoid Making

Hotel owners can maximize their hotel locations' chance of EIDL approval by avoiding these simple errors that can get your hotel loan modification denied.

"One of the biggest SBA EIDL mistakes we see hotel owners make is going for the maximum eligibility loan amount showing in their portal in one go. It is far easier to get approved for under $500k, than it is for over $500k. For those hotels that qualify for up to $2 million, it does not mean you will be approved for it. There are many factors to consider before strategically going for the maximum," said Stewart.

Another big mistake hotel owners make is filling out the 4506-T tax transcript form incorrectly. This triggers the common "Unverifiable Information" denial reason. You must match the information exactly from your 2019 tax returns that were filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Exact hotel name and address that were on those tax returns, even if your CPA, accountant, bookkeeper, or tax preparer made typo mistakes on the 2019 returns. If your hotel location started late 2019 or January 2020, then your 2020 tax return information must match exactly when filling out the 4506-t for your hotel entity.

SBA Hotel EIDL Loan Increase Request Processing Time

Hotel owners have enough stress and pressure to run their operations. Setting expectations after you apply for loan modification is best. In the past, the estimated timeline for approval was three to five weeks for loan request amounts under $500,000, and six to eight weeks for loan amounts over $500,000.

With the May 6th deadline this week for hotel SBA EIDL loan increase requests and loan modification submissions, approval decisions may come in a matter of days, with loan funds following less than a week after. This is great news for hotels in need of additional funds, as long as funds are available.

Steps to Increasing Your Hotel EIDL Loans up to $2,000,000 for Each Location

"For those hotel owners and groups that initially received 1st round EIDL funds for their hotels, many do not realize you can get a 2nd round or 3rd round EIDL loan increase for upwards of the current $2 million maximum for each hotel location, provided they are in separate legal business entities. Applying for EIDL increase requests for over $500k are advised to have expert assistance with the process," said Stewart.

Maximum loan amounts for hotels and motels have changed numerous times since the inception of the popular SBA COVID EIDL loan program that started in March 2020. From the original $2 million, it was quickly reduced to $150,000 when millions of business owners were applying in droves. This past year it was raised to $500,000. As of September 2021, it is restored back to the original $2 million maximum for those small businesses that qualify for this size EIDL loan based on the SBA formula.

How Can Your Hotel Spend the SBA EIDL Funds After Being Approved for an Increase Request?

EIDL funds can be used to cover a wide array of hotel operations working capital and normal operating expenses, such as continuation of W-2 employee health care benefits, rent, utilities, and fixed debt payments.

In September 2021, favorable changes in the EIDL program included expansion of eligible use of funds for your hotel locations. COVID EIDL funds are eligible to prepay expenses such as commercial debt and existing loans, and even to make payments on federal business debt.

Key changes by the SBA that affect hotels include:

Increasing the COVID EIDL Cap. The SBA will lift the COVID EIDL cap from $500,000 to $2 million. Loan funds can be used for any normal operating expenses and working capital, including payroll, purchasing equipment, and paying debt.

Implementation of a Deferred Payment Period. The SBA will ensure hotel owners will not have to begin COVID EIDL repayment until two years after loan origination so that they can get through the pandemic without having to worry about making ends meet.

Establishment of a 30-Day Exclusivity Window. To ensure Main Street hotel businesses have additional time to access these funds, the SBA will implement a 30-day exclusivity window of approving and disbursing funds for loans of $500,000 or less. Approval and disbursement of loans over $500,000 will begin after the 30-day period.

Expansion of Eligible Use of Funds. COVID EIDL funds will now be eligible to prepay commercial debt and make payments on federal business debt.

Simplification of affiliation requirements. To ease the COVID EIDL application process for hotel and motel businesses, the SBA has established more simplified affiliation requirements to model those of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund ( RRF ).

Next Step for Hotel Owners to Receive an Increase on Their Existing EIDL Loan from the SBA

Hotels and restaurants both fall into the Hospitality Industry. There is hope to see if a bill passes to fund another $42 billion into the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) program. Good news for hotel executives, owners and managers, as many hotels have restaurants on location.

"The SBA issued a last chance for hotels to receive COVID-19 disaster related EIDL funds. By doing an increase modification request filing, or a reconsideration appeal request to overcome being denied previously. In both cases, urgency is needed. Hotel owners and managers should seek professional help to file the correct documents quickly before the May 6th SBA deadline," said Stewart.

About Disaster Loan Advisors EIDL Assistance for Hotel and Hospitality Group Owners

Disaster Loan Advisors is a trusted team of SBA EIDL loan consulting professionals dedicated to saving hotels and motels from lost sales, lost customers, lost revenue to assist in rescuing your hotel from potential financial ruin from the COVID-19 / Coronavirus disaster, Delta and Omicron variants, and other declared natural disasters.

DLA specializes in assisting hotel ownership groups with multiple business entities, multiple location hotels and national retail chain groups, and other complex situations that require an expert to be brought in to assess the situation and create the most strategic path forward.

DLA further specializes in another key pandemic-era SBA / IRS program where hotel and motel owners are leaving a lot of relief fund money on the table. It is the often misunderstood and confusing Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program whereby hotel and motel owners can retroactively receive up to $33,000 back for each W-2 employee they had on payroll for the 2020 and 2021 tax filing years. Done correctly, these tax credits or cash refunds can be claimed retroactively for up to 3 years. 4/15/24 is the deadline for the 2020 tax year and 4/15/25 is the deadline for the 2021 tax year. It's encouraged that hotels obtain professional assistance in going through the complex 941-X amended filing process to help your company maximize the full value of the ERTC program.

Has Your Hotel Suffered Financial Loss due to COVID-19, Hurricane Ida, or Other Natural Disaster? Was Your SBA Loan Application Denied for an EIDL Loan? Are You Looking for an Increase to Your Existing SBA EIDL Loan (up to $2 Million)? Need Strategic Guidance Before You Make Your Next Move with the SBA with your hotel?

