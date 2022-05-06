Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXG1 ISIN: BE0974349814 Ticker-Symbol: WPHB 
Tradegate
05.05.22
12:06 Uhr
35,180 Euro
+0,800
+2,33 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,06034,54005.05.
34,14034,62005.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIB VERMOEGEN
VIB VERMOEGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIB VERMOEGEN AG33,500-0,74 %
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW NV35,180+2,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.