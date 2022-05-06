- (PLX AI) - WDP to acquire the shares of VIB Vermögen in WVI joint venture.
- • This acquisition of shares reflects WDP's ambition for future investments and operational activities in Germany as confirmed by the targets within the recently announced growth plan 2022-25, the company said
- • The acquisition of the shares by WDP Invest NV/SA from VIB Vermögen AG will take place under normal market conditions and according to the terms and conditions stipulated in the joint venture agreement
- • Completion expected in mid-2022
