New terms of office for Mr Pierre MORGON as Director and Chairman of the Board of directors

Appointment of Mr Larry ABENSUR, Mr Thomas LAMY and Mr Thierry PAPER as new directors

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, announces that the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting held today was able to validly deliberate, as the quorum was reached.

The shareholders of the Company adopted all the resolutions of the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting, except for resolutions nb. 5, 7, 8, 9 and 21. In particular, the ordinary general meeting appointed Mr Pierre Morgon for a new term of office as director and appointed Mr Larry Abensur, Mr Thomas Lamy and Mr Thierry Paper as directors.

Following this general meeting, the Board of directors, now composed of four members, met and appointed Mr Pierre Morgon as Chairman of the Board of directors.

All the results of the votes on the resolutions will be available to the public in the presentation of the general meeting of May 5, 2022 available on Theradiag's website in the General Meetings section. The minutes of the meeting will also be available within the legal deadlines in the General Meetings section.

H1 2022 revenue, Monday July 18, 2022

H1 2022 results, Monday September 19, 2022

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2021, the Company posted revenue of €11.1 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

