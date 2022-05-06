- (PLX AI) - Balco Group Q1 revenue SEK 288 million vs. estimate SEK 277 million.
- • Q1 orders SEK 292 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 19 million
|07:40
|Balco Group Q1 EBIT SEK 26 Million vs. Estimate SEK 29 Million
(PLX AI) - Balco Group Q1 revenue SEK 288 million vs. estimate SEK 277 million.• Q1 orders SEK 292 million• Q1 net income SEK 19 million
|07:36
