Azelis reports on progress of LTIP implementation program
Regulatory News:
Further to the launch of the Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP) announced on 16 March 2022, the Group reports the purchase of 12,300 ordinary shares of Azelis (Brussels: AZE) in the period from 29 April 2022 until 5 May 2022.
Date
Number of shares
Total amount (EUR)
Average price (EUR)
Lowest price (EUR)
Highest price (EUR)
Trading venue
29 April 2022
1,000
23,824.10
23.8241
23.5800
24.0000
Euronext Brussels
2 May 2022
3,337
78,602.37
23.5548
23.3000
23.7000
Euronext Brussels
3 May 2022
3,000
71,073.30
23.6911
23.4600
23.8000
Euronext Brussels
4 May 2022
3,000
71,670.90
23.8903
23.6600
24.0800
Euronext Brussels
5 May 2022
1,963
48,218.74
24.5638
24.2800
24.8000
Euronext Brussels
Total
12,300
293,389.41
23.8528
Since the start of the implementation of the buy-back program on 17 March 2022, Azelis has bought back 117,900 shares for a total amount of EUR 2,640,618.02. This corresponds to 0.050 of the total shares outstanding. The purpose of this program is to cover future obligations for share awards under Azelis' LTIP.
An overview of the share buy-back program is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Regulated Information".
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion. Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.
Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
