Maxeon Solar Technologies has released an integrated home energy management system to engage with solar PV, batteries, heating, cooling, and appliances.From pv magazine USA Maxeon Solar Technologies has released a holistic energy management system to interface with home solar arrays, battery energy storage systems, and the full set of energy loads in the home, including heating and cooling, appliances, and lighting. The platform takes a step beyond monitoring the system, by proactively advising homeowners on ways to optimize their energy usage. It is capable of recognizing patterns of electricity ...

