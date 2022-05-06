- (PLX AI) - Eiffage signed an agreement to acquire 70% of Snef Telecom.
- • Snef Telecom - a subsidiary of Snef and a leading player in the French mobile telecoms market - generated almost €200 million in revenue in 2021 and employs
- around 1,000 people nationwide
- • The acquisition will allow Eiffage Énergie Systèmes to break into the mobile telecoms market, which is growing rapidly with the rise of 5G, and enhance its services and
- expertise for the benefit of industry and tertiary sector stakeholders alike
- • Subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2022
