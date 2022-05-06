CEA International LLP ("CEAI") acting as advisor to GMEX Group Limited ("GMEX") in its equity financing round, announced today that lead investor terms have been secured for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close during June 2022 subject to necessary approvals with participation from other strategic and institutional investors joining the investment round.

CEA International LLP is the London based subsidiary of US-headquartered CEA Group ("CEA"), a leading technology investment banking and advisory firm, providing transaction advice to the world's top entrepreneurs and founders. Karima Serageldin, Managing Director in CEA International LLP, has known the GMEX management team since 2010 having previously been engaged as an advisor, and is representing GMEX Group Limited on the transaction.

Tempus USA Inc. ('Tempus Network'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Burkhan World Investments ('Burkhan') announced on Tuesday that it has agreed terms to lead the institutional investment round into GMEX Group Limited ('GMEX Group' or 'GMEX'), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets players, exchanges and post-trade market infrastructure.

The strategic investment will be made via Tempus Network's nominated Special Purpose Vehicle ('SPV') in the UAE, in collaboration with key Middle Eastern investment institutions, the names of which will be announced in due course; with plans to then jointly establish a "Network of Networks" multi-asset-digital-exchange hub play across the MENA region. The deal is expected to close during June 2022, and subject to necessary approvals with the participation of other strategic and institutional investors joining the investment round.

Hirander Misra, Chairman of GMEX Group said: "We are pleased that CEAI is advising us on our equity investment round and look forward to concluding this transaction and to continuing to engage CEAI as our advisors on further anticipated GMEX growth-related transactions. This strategic investment by Burkhan and associated collaboration will focus on the creation of various digital exchange ecosystems and Joint Ventures (JV's) in the MENA region within interconnected digital infrastructure hubs with global two-way distribution. This will leverage GMEX technology and its MultiHub 'multi-asset network of networks' in conjunction with Tempus Network and synergise with other fintechs both through partnerships and investments."

Karima Serageldin, Managing Director, CEA International LLP commented: "CEAI is delighted to be engaged as advisor in GMEX's financing and related growth endeavours. It has been a pleasure working with such an exceptional management and owner group, and this transaction marks a marquee transaction for CEAI in the software and fintech space, with a leading venture company. The strategic opportunity with Burkhan advances GMEX's global positioning in the fintech digital asset infrastructure space. It further demonstrates potential for aligned strategic participants in GMEX's equity financing round and in its software-enabled multi-party network, to benefit from shared economic dividends and distribution 'network effects' in and out of the MENA region. More broadly, we believe that this collaborative model signals the potential to accelerate significant longer term value realisation for GMEX and its backers, both strategic and institutional."

About CEA International LLP

CEA International LLP, is a subsidiary of CEA Group (CEA) which was founded in 1973 and is a leading provider of investment banking and advisory services, in addition to its direct and strategic interests. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequalled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 900 transactions totalling $45 billion in 60 countries. CEA's reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.

About GMEX Group

GMEX is a global market infrastructure vendor providing multi-asset trading, exchange matching engine and post-trade business solutions, and Ecosystem-as-a-Service (EsaaS) technology. GMEX is focusing its efforts on its core Hub Spoke proposition based on:

GMEX MultiHub Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS): A cloud based digital 'multi-asset network of networks' trading and post trade digital market infrastructure platform, with API's to interconnect and enable 3rd party services for multiple financial participants across traditional and digital asset markets;

GMEX Fusion (Software and SaaS): A hybrid (traditional and digital) exchange and post trade technology software product suite to enable 3rd party financial venue "spoke" nodes into the MultiHub PaaS cloud. The MultiHub has been designed to enable an API-based seamless many-to-many global connectivity to all market participants, including for carbon exchanges, registries and other stakeholders.

For more information visit www.gmex-group.com or follow us on Twitter @GMEX_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005040/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

CEA Group

J. Patrick Michaels, Jr.

Chairman CEO

Tel: +1 813-226-8844

rmichaels@ceaworldwide.com

CEA International LLP

Karima Serageldin

Managing Director

Tel: +44 (0)207-280-4886

Karima.serageldin@ceaworldwide.com

GMEX Group

Melanie Budden, The Realization Group

Tel: +44 (0)7974 937 970

melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com pr@gmex-group.com