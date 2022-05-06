6 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Redde Northgate plc Directorate Changes

Redde Northgate plc today announces that Bindi Karia will join the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. Bindi will join the Company's Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and Nomination Committee.

Separately and effective from today, John Davies, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will step down from the Board and John Pattullo will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee in addition to his present role as Senior Independent Director of the Company.

Avril Palmer-Baunack, Chairman, Redde Northgate plc, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Bindi to the Board. Bindi brings deep experience in technology and innovation having held senior board, investment and advisory roles across the technology ecosystem in Europe, which will be of great benefit to the Group as we continue to focus, drive and broaden our business, invest in digitalisation and enhance our mobility solutions platform.

I would like to thank John Davies for his significant contribution and service over the past decade to the Redde plc board and subsequently the Redde Northgate plc Board."

Since its merger in 2020, Redde Northgate has regularly reviewed the composition of the Board and is committed to seeking opportunities to enhance the breadth and skills of the Board for the benefit of the Group's stakeholders.

Background

Bindi is currently a Venture Partner at Molten Ventures Plc, a European Technology Venture Capital Fund, as well as Venture Partner at Minesfund, a US-based Venture Fund focused on the advancement of energy. Bindi is also an Advisory Board Member of CognitionX, Humanity Health and Wrisk Ltd and a World Economic Forum Member for the Digital Leaders of Europe. Bindi has previously held a variety of senior technology roles, including as a Digital Advisory Board member at The Very Group and Centrica, as well as senior roles at Silicon Valley Bank, Microsoft Ventures and PwC. Bindi also serves on the University of East London Board of Governors, where she is also Chair of the Ethics Advisory Committee.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com