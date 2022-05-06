The "Europe Events and Exhibitions Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The events and exhibitions market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% during 2022-2027.
The report considers the present scenario of the exhibitions events market in Europe and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The Europe exhibitions events market set to realize an absolute growth of over 19% in terms of revenue in the period between 2022-2027.
- B2B segment accounted for majority share of the Europe exhibitions events market in 2021 and is expected to grow with approx. 3% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
- The exhibitors' fees segment dominated the market with a share of 71.38% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 3% during 2022-2027.
- In terms of industry type, consumer goods and retail segment dominate the Europe exhibitions events market in 2021 and is expected to add around $0.33 billion revenue during the forecast period.
- The Europe exhibitions and events market is expected to reach 295.55 million square feet in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.19%.
- Turkey is the fastest growing country in the Europe exhibitions events market in 2021 and would realize an absolute growth of 26.60%, growing at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES TRENDS
- Redesigning Exhibition Models
- Increased Focus on Insurance Security
- Potential For Mice Tourism
MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
- Budget Allocation for Brand Experiences
- Sustained Popularity in Elusive Industry Sectors
- Increased Venues with Expanding Capacity
MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS
- Exhibitor Advocacy
- Infrastructural Issues
EUROPE EVENTS AND EXHIBITIONS MARKET SEGMENTATION
B2B in the Europe exhibition market is a powerful marketing tool, information, and sales platform, presenting instruments for special industry segments and initiating profits for exhibitors, visitors, organizers, service providers, and the local economy. Companies are widely using B2B exhibitions to market their products and services around the world to expand their business domestically and internationally.
The consumer goods sector includes a diverse array of varied industries. This sector can be broadly divided into durable and nondurable goods. The industry is growing rapidly and is not showing signs of slowing down. Consumer technologies, in specific, are a large business in the tradeshow industry, taking up a major chunk of the revenues. The European exhibitions and events market's consumer goods retail sector is expected to reach 53.83 million square feet of net space rented in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.26% during the forecast period.
THE REPORT INCLUDES
- The analysis of the Europe Events and Exhibitions Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe Events and Exhibitions Market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Events and Exhibitions Market.
- The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Segmentation by Exhibition Type
- B2B
- Mixed
- B2C
Segmentation by Revenue Stream
- Exhibitor Fees
- Services
- Sponsorship Fees
- Entrance Fees
Segmentation by Industry Type
- Consumer Goods Retail
- Hospitality
- AFF Energy
- Automotive Transportation
- Industrial
- Entertainment
- Others
Segmentation by Country
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Turkey
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Sweden
- Netherlands
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in the industry are focusing on strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships agreements, mergers acquisitions, and expansions to grow their businesses further. These players will compete on various factors such as size, quality of service, availability of capacity, and brand. Due to the robust competitive environment, the exhibitions and events industry will witness an accelerated business consolidation.
Prominent Vendors
- Informa
- RELX Group
- Fiera Milano
- GL events
- Koelnmesse
- MCH Group
- Messe Dusseldorf
- Messe Frankfurt
- Messe Munchen
Other Prominent Vendors
- APEX
- Beijing Eagle International Exhibition
- Clarion Events
- Comexposium
- CVENT
- Demage
- Deutsche Messe
- Cultura Eventos
- Hyve Group
- Mems International
- Messe Berlin Group
- Mex Events
- NURNBERGMESSE
- M&M GROUP
- Prelude Events
- Skyline Events
- Smart Eventi
- SEPROEVENTS
- Target Motivation
- Tarsus Group
- Viparis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz9k8m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005175/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900