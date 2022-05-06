US researchers have investigated how grid-forming inverters could help to resolve network synchronization issues. They have found that multi-loop devices could offer strong damping support in power systems with intermittent renewables.Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have sought to assess how advanced control architectures and grid-optimization methods could ensure network synchronization in energy systems dominated by intermittent renewable energy sources. In "Synchronization in electric power networks with inherent heterogeneity up to 100% inverter-based renewable generation," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...