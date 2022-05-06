DJ Airtime Partecipazioni Widens its Business Scope and Installs Positive Impact Purpose to Become Mexedia

Press Release - 06.05.2022

Airtime Partecipazioni Widens its Business Scope and Installs Positive Impact Purpose to Become Mexedia

Italian fintech company Airtime Partecipazioni SpA ("Airtime") has gathered its Shareholders for the last time under the current name on 28 April 2022 to accept a transformation plan that will ultimately lead to the development of a leader on Customer Experience as a Service named Mexedia.

The proposal was unanimously accepted by the shareholders.

The following points to be transcribed in the Articles of Associations of the company:

-- Airtime Partecipazioni SpA will be renamed Mexedia Società Per Azioni S.B.

-- Mexedia's business scope will be expanded to become the ecosystem that automates, manages and simplifiesthe relationship between the Brand and people

-- Mexedia must embrace eco-sustainable, socially oriented development, and be attentive to putting thehuman being back at the center of the economic system and long-term investments

Mexedia will continue the operations of Airtime Partecipazioni and add operating capabilities in the creation of technical solutions aimed to create connections between Brands and Customers.

Based on its track record of building new technologies across different channels (telco services, satellite services and tailor-made solutions), Mexedia strives to become a partner to numerous industries including Mobility, Streaming, Utilities and services, e-Commerce, Healthcare, Sports.

Available products and services will cover Multi Channeled Marketing Campaigns, Security, Virtual Assistance, Parental Control among other key emerging technologies.

Orlando Taddeo, Founder and CEO of Mexedia (formerly Airtime) adds "as we built our business over the years, we understood that our clients wanted a more integrated solution to their connections with customers. We love completeness in its multifaceted multiplicity; but we aim, in each model, for maximum simplification. Mexedia is the proposed solution to bridge this gap."

"In addition, and having been personally involved in the B20 that parallels the G20 meetings, I am convinced that we must follow a higher objective in all business proposals, and thought it was key to enshrine our long term, social and climate friendly positive impact in the founding principles of the company, i.e. the Articles of Association"

In order to explain in more detail the transformation into Mexedia, and the business model of the company, a roadshow and targeted meetings will be scheduled, noticed on the company website.

More about Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. (https://www.airtimepartecipazioni.com/)

Airtime is an Italian company active in the financial technology sector. It has been listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris since September 2021 (ISIN: IT0005450819).

The firm develops innovative technologies in the telecommunications and financial services spheres and is present in markets in Europe and the United States.

Founded by the entrepreneur Orlando Taddeo, it generated consolidated revenues of 131 million euros in 2021 with 7 millions of EBITDA.

More about Orlando Taddeo

Born in Formia, Italy in 1974, Orlando Taddeo started his entrepreneurial experience in 1993 during his studies with the launch of a local Internet Service Provider (ISP) which he sold to found Lemon in 1995, and has been a serial entrepreneur since with Airtime Partecipazioni as one of his key ventures and assets.

Taddeo joined the Trade & Investment task force of the B20 (www.b20indonesia2022.org), the global business community of the official G20 forum which was held in Indonesia in 2022.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Antoine Loudenot, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

airtime@citigatedewerogerson.com

