Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQB: EMHTF) ("Emerald" or the "Company") announced today that it has transferred its US listing to the OTCQB after receiving notice from the OTC Markets Group that the Company no longer meets the listing requirements for continued listing on the OTCQX International tier.

On November 3, 2021, Emerald received notice that the Company's bid price had closed below $0.10 for more than 30 consecutive calendar days and no longer met the Standards for Continued Qualification for the OTCQX International tier. The OTC Markets Group provided Emerald a cure period of 180 calendar days to have its share price close at US$0.10 or above for ten consecutive trading days. On May 4, 2022, the OTC Markets Group informed the Company that it did not meet the criteria to continue its OTCQX International Listing.

The OTC Markets Group invited Emerald to apply to list on the OTCQB, where the Company continued to meet the relevant listing requirements. The Company filed its OTCQB application to transfer its listing on May 5, 2022, and the Company will begin trading on the OTCQB at market-open today under the same symbol: EMHTF.

