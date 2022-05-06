Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Indigenous Bloom Corp. (CSE: IBH) (the "Company" or "Indigenous Bloom") announces that Mr. Blair Lowther has resigned from the Company's board of directors effective immediately. Indigenous Bloom would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. Lowther for his hard work during the past months and wish him success in all his future endeavours.

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Larry Dykstra to the board of directors. Mr. Dykstra has over 30 years of experience in agriculture and horticulture and is an expert within the greenhouse technology industry. As President of Dykstra Greenhouses, Mr. Dykstra has been involved in all aspects of greenhouse technology, including building, growing, harvesting, and caring for plants. His family-run business started with wholesale flowers and has transitioned to a fully integrated licensed cannabis producer.

Indigenous Bloom's CEO, Mr. Mark Roseborough, commented, "Mr. Lowther's legal expertise has been instrumental in assisting the Company in navigating its recent acquisition and accelerating the Company's ability to pave a new path. We would like to thank him for his contribution and for achieving his strategic objectives during an important phase for Indigenous Bloom. Additionally, I believe that Mr. Dykstra's appointment will bring a wealth of experience to strategically place the Company in a position for success within the hemp industry."

About Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp.

Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp. currently operates a large-scale industrial hemp farm in Southern Manitoba on approximately 347 acres of zoned farmland. The Company's primary focus is the processing and sale of hemp biomass, flower, and phytocannabinoid rich extracts derived from hemp biomass. Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp.'s vision is to become a premium producer of CBD oils, distillate or isolate and produce health supplements, nutritional products, food and beauty products, and to market it initially in Canada and eventually globally.

Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp. is a publicly traded company in Canada, on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker IBH; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP0.

Further information about the Company is available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

