MAGNIT PJSC (MOEX: MGNT) Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption 06-May-2022 / 14:40 MSK

Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption

Krasnodar, Russia (May 6, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange.

Please be informed that on May 5, 2022 exchange-traded bonds of the B?-003?-04 series were excluded from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption.

Securities Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS (Moscow Exchange) market maker: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds to the bearer with the obligatory Type of centralized custody of the B?-003?-04 series with identification number 4B02-04-60525-P-003P as of securities: 29.10.2019, placed under the Exchange-traded bonds program with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A100ZS3 For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

