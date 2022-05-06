Anzeige
Freitag, 06.05.2022
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2022 | 14:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Tick Size Change in OMXC25 & OMXO20 Index Options and Minor Update to Price Limits Functionality (140/22)

This notice is to inform members of:

 1. an upcoming change of tick size for OMXC25 and OMXO20 index options; and
   additionally
 2. that a new minor revision 3.0.1 of the Market Model & Functionality
   document for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets is now available at the Derivatives
   Rules page (link here).

On Monday 28 March 2022 in conjunction with the migration to a new electronic
trading system, the OMXC25 and OMXO20 option products were in error changed to
have a static tick size of 0.01. 

Effective Thursday 12 May 2022, the concerned options will revert to their
pre-migration configuration to have premium based tick size according to the
attached file. 

Due to the tick size changes, any open GTC/GTD orders in OMXC25 and OMXO20
index options will be cancelled by the Exchange after market close on Wednesday
11 May 2022. 

The tick size for related OMXC25 and OMXO20 index futures remains unchanged.

The Market Model & Functionality document revision 3.0.1 includes a minor
update to section 13.1.1.1.3 related to an upcoming change to limit order price
controls. As of Thursday 12 May 2022, whenever a theoretical price is used as
reference, then the acceptable price variation will be increased by a factor as
defined by the Exchange. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice, members may contact
their respective Nasdaq account manager or product manager Joakim Fernlund,
telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1066943
