Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Nearctic Nickel Mines Inc. (OTC Pink: NNMIF) (the "Company"), announces that its Quebec affiliate, Ungava Mineral Exploration Inc., ("UMEI"), by further amendment of the presently outstanding Motion for Damages, claims compensation for acts of disguised expropriation.

Disguised expropriation occurs in Quebec when a party is deprived of its property without compensation.

The re-amended Motion for Damages will be appended to the Material Change Report to be filed in connection with this press release.

