Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (DFOS) Market size is to reach USD 987.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Segmented by Type (DTS,DAS) by Application (Petroleum and Petrochemical, Power, Bridges and Tunnels, Metallurgy, Perimeter Security, Public Safety, Education and Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028.

The global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (DFOS) market size is estimated to be worth USD 598.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 987.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7%.

Major Factors driving the growth of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (DFOS) Market

By eliminating discrete interfaces between the fiber and external sensors, the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor reduces complexity and cost. The Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (DFOS) Market is expected to grow as a result of these factors.

The growing use of DFOS in the power industry, bridges and tunnels, the petrochemical industry, and security monitoring is expected to propel the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (DFOS) Market forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING DISTRIBUTED FIBER OPTIC SENSOR (DFOS) MARKET

DOFS is a good alternative to multiplexed point sensors because they make the sensing system installation and readout easier. They can be used in conjunction with an early warning system to create a real-time link between local sensing probes and decision-makers, reducing the risk of structure failure, as well as casualties and property losses. They're also less expensive because they don't require an external sensor. These factors are expected to propel the DFOS market forward.

The increasing use of DFOS in the power industry is expected to drive the growth of the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor market. In the utility and substation environment, distributed temperature sensing (DTS) and distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) provide efficient condition monitoring and protection for a variety of assets. Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), Transformer monitoring, Busbar hotspot detection, Cable trays, and ducts are among the assets covered. DTS has established itself as a reliable tool for monitoring and protecting underground cables. It gives the operator a complete thermal profile of the cable, allowing them to pinpoint hot spots and potential failure points. DAS can keep track of the spare fiber optic cores that are typically included in subsea cables to protect them. DAS also prevents malicious tampering and accidental damage from construction equipment through third-party interference (TPI).

Over the years, the use of DTS has grown rapidly, and DTS measurements have become an important part of the Oil & Gas industry. An increase in the use of DTS measurements is expected due to its secure and reliable use even in hostile environments (HT, HP, H2S, explosion protection area). DTS measurements can be used in a variety of situations, including (but not limited to): - Fluid detection and localization in open boreholes - Detecting and locating fluids behind the casing - Detecting and locating leaks in the casing and production string - Detection and localization of the top of the cement and setting process - Mechanical integrity of completions - Pipeline and installation monitoring. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market.

The use of distributed fiber optic sensing (DFOS) to monitor large-scale civil infrastructures such as bridges, high-rise buildings, reinforced earth structures, pipelines, and tunnels has advanced significantly in recent years. The technology allows for distributed, continuous strain and temperature measurements over kilometers with high accuracy and spatial resolution, with the sensing fiber being directly embedded inside the structure. In addition to detecting damages and failures such as cracks or leaks, the deformation evolution over time can be used for condition-based maintenance. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market.

The adoption of DFOS for security monitoring is expected to increase the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensing market. Fiber-optic sensors are advantageous in security monitoring because they are strong and rugged optical fibers that are thin, light, flexible, and immune to electromagnetic interference. Optical fibers packaged in cables, such as building and underground cables, can detect even the tiniest disturbances, movements, vibrations, pressure changes, and impacts throughout their entire length.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (DFOS) Market Share Analysis:

Based on region, the US is the largest producer of DFOS in the world, with a share of about 45% in 2019. This is due to the United States' well-established oil and natural gas industry, which has facilitated the faster adoption of distributed fiber optic cables.

Based on application, The most lucrative segment is expected to be the petrochemical and power industries. Due to increased demand among electric utility companies for localization and hot spot detection, smart grid, and ampacity, the power, and utility sector has gained significant revenue share.

Based on type, DTS ( Distributed Temperature Sensing) is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. DTS (distributed temperature sensing systems) are optoelectronic devices that use optical fibers as linear sensors to measure temperatures. Temperatures are recorded as a continuous profile along the optical sensor cable, rather than at points.

- The India optical fiber and accessories market size was valued at USD 461.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

- The global High Speed Fiber Optic Sensor market size is estimated to be worth USD 1371.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2565.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.0%.

- The global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market size is estimated to be worth USD 553.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1002.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.4% during the review period.

- The global Fiber Optic Components market size is estimated to be worth USD 15910 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 25250 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.0%.

- The global Fiber Optics market size is projected to reach USD 15630 million by 2027, from USD 9247 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Fiber Optics Cable market size is projected to reach USD 7716.8 million by 2028, from USD 4994.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Distributed Temperature Sensing market size is projected to reach USD 719.3 million by 2028, from USD 532.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Fiber Optics Gyroscope market size is estimated to be worth USD 804.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 956.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9%

- The global Fiber Optic Connector market size is estimated to be worth USD 3009.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3330.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.7%.

- Global Military Fiber Optic Cable Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Fiber-Optic Current Sensor Market Research Report 2022

- Global Fiber Optic Photoelectric Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor for Power & Utility Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

