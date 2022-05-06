PHSC Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

6 May 2022

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that it has [today] cancelled 2,830,238 ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares"), previously held in treasury, that were bought back pursuant to the Company's two successfully completed share buyback programmes. Following this cancellation, the Company no longer holds any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company's issued share capital remains unchanged at 11,847,019 Ordinary Shares. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and can be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Stephen King Tel: 01622 717 700

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited(Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).