BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 51,878,248 99.93 34,601 0.07 28.09 11,684 Resolution 2 51,653,581 99.60 206,042 0.40 28.06 64,910 Resolution 3 51,866,929 99.92 39,074 0.08 28.09 18,530 Resolution 4 51,648,003 99.55 234,592 0.45 28.07 31,938 Resolution 5 51,839,668 99.91 45,598 0.09 28.08 29,267 Resolution 6 51,325,160 98.90 568,842 1.10 28.08 20,531 Resolution 7 51,836,708 99.89 55,295 0.11 28.08 22,530 Resolution 8 51,525,558 99.29 366,241 0.71 28.08 22,734 Resolution 9 51,680,852 99.63 194,500 0.37 28.07 45,061 Resolution 10 51,785,026 99.77 117,379 0.23 28.08 26,248 Resolution 11 51,881,441 99.94 32,157 0.06 28.09 10,935 Resolution 12 51,744,566 99.70 155,808 0.30 28.08 24,159 Resolution 13 51,721,936 99.68 166,209 0.32 28.08 36,388 Resolution 14 51,784,989 99.79 108,717 0.21 28.08 30,827



*Available Voting Rights equals 184,806,116



6 May 2022