BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, May 6
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|% of Available Voting Rights*
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|51,878,248
|99.93
|34,601
|0.07
|28.09
|11,684
|Resolution 2
|51,653,581
|99.60
|206,042
|0.40
|28.06
|64,910
|Resolution 3
|51,866,929
|99.92
|39,074
|0.08
|28.09
|18,530
|Resolution 4
|51,648,003
|99.55
|234,592
|0.45
|28.07
|31,938
|Resolution 5
|51,839,668
|99.91
|45,598
|0.09
|28.08
|29,267
|Resolution 6
|51,325,160
|98.90
|568,842
|1.10
|28.08
|20,531
|Resolution 7
|51,836,708
|99.89
|55,295
|0.11
|28.08
|22,530
|Resolution 8
|51,525,558
|99.29
|366,241
|0.71
|28.08
|22,734
|Resolution 9
|51,680,852
|99.63
|194,500
|0.37
|28.07
|45,061
|Resolution 10
|51,785,026
|99.77
|117,379
|0.23
|28.08
|26,248
|Resolution 11
|51,881,441
|99.94
|32,157
|0.06
|28.09
|10,935
|Resolution 12
|51,744,566
|99.70
|155,808
|0.30
|28.08
|24,159
|Resolution 13
|51,721,936
|99.68
|166,209
|0.32
|28.08
|36,388
|Resolution 14
|51,784,989
|99.79
|108,717
|0.21
|28.08
|30,827
*Available Voting Rights equals 184,806,116
6 May 2022
