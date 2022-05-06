Anzeige
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
06.05.22
08:02 Uhr
8,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.05.2022 | 16:40
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 6

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 151,878,24899.9334,6010.0728.0911,684
Resolution 251,653,58199.60206,0420.4028.0664,910
Resolution 351,866,92999.9239,0740.0828.0918,530
Resolution 451,648,00399.55234,5920.4528.0731,938
Resolution 551,839,66899.9145,5980.0928.0829,267
Resolution 651,325,16098.90568,8421.1028.0820,531
Resolution 751,836,70899.8955,2950.1128.0822,530
Resolution 851,525,55899.29366,2410.7128.0822,734
Resolution 951,680,85299.63194,5000.3728.0745,061
Resolution 1051,785,02699.77117,3790.2328.0826,248
Resolution 1151,881,44199.9432,1570.0628.0910,935
Resolution 1251,744,56699.70155,8080.3028.0824,159
Resolution 1351,721,93699.68166,2090.3228.0836,388
Resolution 1451,784,98999.79108,7170.2128.0830,827


*Available Voting Rights equals 184,806,116


6 May 2022

