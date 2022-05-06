Anzeige
Freitag, 06.05.2022
Timing ist jetzt alles: Die heute perfekte Kaufgelegenheit vor 500% Rebound?
PR Newswire
06.05.2022
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 6


6 May 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 25 March 2022. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

ResolutionVotes FOR (including discretion)%Votes AGAINST%Withheld(2)Votes cast as a % of capital(3)
1.Receive the Report and Accounts585,163,96499.711,714,5000.295,557,70270%
2.Approve the Remuneration Report566,927,07097.3515,459,0542.6510,050,04269%
3.Declare final dividend588,686,54599.383,643,4490.62106,17270%
4.Appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors582,271,17798.3010,057,2641.70107,72570%
5.Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration592,252,29199.9976,9900.01106,88570%
6.To re- elect Andrew Fisher586,248,23099.801,151,2460.205,036,69070%
7.To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson592,291,98599.9931,8790.01112,30270%
8.To re-elect Alison Dolan592,066,86899.96257,5000.04111,79870%
9.To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas590,919,81399.761,404,5550.24111,79870%
10.To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard591,792,25299.91531,6120.09112,30270%
11.To re-elect Andrew Findlay580,160,13499.711,676,2450.2910,599,78769%
12.To re-elect Amit Tiwari590,674,63599.721,649,2290.28112,30270%
13.To re-elect Lorna Tilbian577,334,01199.135,047,6350.8710,054,52069%
14.To renew authority to allot shares589,381,26799.493,025,8670.5129,03270%
15.Disapply pre-emption rights*592,090,03299.95316,1020.0530,03270%
16.Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*582,660,37298.359,745,7621.6530,03270%
17.Renew authority to purchase own shares*585,032,38598.876,662,4481.13741,33370%
18.Authorise political donations587,869,58799.343,930,4010.66636,17870%
19.Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*572,662,25696.6819,665,7753.32108,13570%

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

  1. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
  2. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
  3. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 840,730,677 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 12,467,174 as at 5 May 2022.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

