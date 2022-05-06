RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM
London, May 6
6 May 2022
RIGHTMOVE PLC
('Rightmove')
RESULTS OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 25 March 2022. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.
|Resolution
|Votes FOR (including discretion)
|%
|Votes AGAINST
|%
|Withheld(2)
|Votes cast as a % of capital(3)
|1.
|Receive the Report and Accounts
|585,163,964
|99.71
|1,714,500
|0.29
|5,557,702
|70%
|2.
|Approve the Remuneration Report
|566,927,070
|97.35
|15,459,054
|2.65
|10,050,042
|69%
|3.
|Declare final dividend
|588,686,545
|99.38
|3,643,449
|0.62
|106,172
|70%
|4.
|Appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors
|582,271,177
|98.30
|10,057,264
|1.70
|107,725
|70%
|5.
|Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration
|592,252,291
|99.99
|76,990
|0.01
|106,885
|70%
|6.
|To re- elect Andrew Fisher
|586,248,230
|99.80
|1,151,246
|0.20
|5,036,690
|70%
|7.
|To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson
|592,291,985
|99.99
|31,879
|0.01
|112,302
|70%
|8.
|To re-elect Alison Dolan
|592,066,868
|99.96
|257,500
|0.04
|111,798
|70%
|9.
|To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas
|590,919,813
|99.76
|1,404,555
|0.24
|111,798
|70%
|10.
|To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard
|591,792,252
|99.91
|531,612
|0.09
|112,302
|70%
|11.
|To re-elect Andrew Findlay
|580,160,134
|99.71
|1,676,245
|0.29
|10,599,787
|69%
|12.
|To re-elect Amit Tiwari
|590,674,635
|99.72
|1,649,229
|0.28
|112,302
|70%
|13.
|To re-elect Lorna Tilbian
|577,334,011
|99.13
|5,047,635
|0.87
|10,054,520
|69%
|14.
|To renew authority to allot shares
|589,381,267
|99.49
|3,025,867
|0.51
|29,032
|70%
|15.
|Disapply pre-emption rights*
|592,090,032
|99.95
|316,102
|0.05
|30,032
|70%
|16.
|Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*
|582,660,372
|98.35
|9,745,762
|1.65
|30,032
|70%
|17.
|Renew authority to purchase own shares*
|585,032,385
|98.87
|6,662,448
|1.13
|741,333
|70%
|18.
|Authorise political donations
|587,869,587
|99.34
|3,930,401
|0.66
|636,178
|70%
|19.
|Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*
|572,662,256
|96.68
|19,665,775
|3.32
|108,135
|70%
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority
- In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
- A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
- The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 840,730,677 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 12,467,174 as at 5 May 2022.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
No other resolutions were put to the meeting.
The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.
Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk