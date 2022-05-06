Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL, PEA PME eligible), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces its Combined Shareholders Meeting was held on May 5, 2022 at Espace Encan, La Rochelle, under the chairmanship of Sébastien PELTIER, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and that all the resolutions submitted for voting have been adopted by its shareholders.

All information related to this Shareholders' Meeting is available at: https://www.valbiotis.com/en/general-assemblies/

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

