Global Aerospace Materials Market to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2027
The global market for Aerospace Materials estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Aluminum Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Aerospace Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Titanium Alloys Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Titanium Alloys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude
- Changing Material Mix as Fuel Economy Throws the Spotlight on Aircraft Lightweighting
- Materials Used in Aircraft Manufacturing
- US Dominates the Market
- Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)
- Aleris Corporation
- Arconic, Inc.
- ATI Metals
- Constellium SE (Netherlands)
- Kaiser Aluminum
- Kobe Steel, Ltd.
- Rio Tinto Group
- Solvay S.A.
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain
- Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace Materials
- Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well for Aerospace Materials Market
- Growth of Low-Cost Carriers: An Opportunity for Aerospace Materials Market
- LCC Short Haul Market as of Total Seat Capacity by Region
- Business General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aerospace Materials Market
- 3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing
- List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications
- Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials
- Aging Aircraft the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services Market
- Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category
- Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material
- Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787
- Evolution of Composite Materials as of Aircraft Mass for Select Fighter Aircrafts
- Evolution of Composite Materials as of Aircraft Mass for Select Commercial Aircrafts
- Advanced Composites Storm into the Spotlight
- Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in Aircraft Construction
- Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace Composites Material
- Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production
- Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
- Emergence of New Unconventional Composites for Use in Aircraft Interiors
- Graphene: The Next Generation Material for Aerospace Industry
- Latest Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space
- Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders Improved Outlook for Aluminium Alloys
- Newer Titanium Alloys Gain Traction in Aerospace Application for Engine Parts and Airframes
- New Aluminum Alloys to Emerge for Aircraft Manufacture
- Superalloys Emerge as Key Manufacturing Materials for Aircraft Engines
- Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature Tolerance
- Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners Landing Gear Bolts
- Alloy 321: Top-of-Class Steel Alloy that Can Endure Extreme Temperatures
- Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Favorable Casting Characteristics
- Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for Copper Copper Alloys
- Composites not the Panacea for Better Aircraft Manufacture as There are Few Disadvantages As Well
- Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques
- Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials
- ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity: Energy Intensity of International Aviation Industry (in MJ/RTK Equivalent) for 2010-2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
