The "Aerospace Materials Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerospace Materials Market to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2027

The global market for Aerospace Materials estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Aluminum Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

The Aerospace Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Titanium Alloys Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global Titanium Alloys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude

Changing Material Mix as Fuel Economy Throws the Spotlight on Aircraft Lightweighting

Materials Used in Aircraft Manufacturing

US Dominates the Market

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

Aleris Corporation

Arconic, Inc.

ATI Metals

Constellium SE (Netherlands)

Kaiser Aluminum

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Rio Tinto Group

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain

Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace Materials

Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well for Aerospace Materials Market

Growth of Low-Cost Carriers: An Opportunity for Aerospace Materials Market

LCC Short Haul Market as of Total Seat Capacity by Region

Business General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Aerospace Materials Market

3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications

Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials

Aging Aircraft the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services Market

Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category

Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material

Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787

Evolution of Composite Materials as of Aircraft Mass for Select Fighter Aircrafts

Evolution of Composite Materials as of Aircraft Mass for Select Commercial Aircrafts

Advanced Composites Storm into the Spotlight

Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in Aircraft Construction

Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace Composites Material

Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Emergence of New Unconventional Composites for Use in Aircraft Interiors

Graphene: The Next Generation Material for Aerospace Industry

Latest Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space

Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders Improved Outlook for Aluminium Alloys

Newer Titanium Alloys Gain Traction in Aerospace Application for Engine Parts and Airframes

New Aluminum Alloys to Emerge for Aircraft Manufacture

Superalloys Emerge as Key Manufacturing Materials for Aircraft Engines

Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature Tolerance

Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners Landing Gear Bolts

Alloy 321: Top-of-Class Steel Alloy that Can Endure Extreme Temperatures

Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Favorable Casting Characteristics

Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for Copper Copper Alloys

Composites not the Panacea for Better Aircraft Manufacture as There are Few Disadvantages As Well

Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques

Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials

ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity: Energy Intensity of International Aviation Industry (in MJ/RTK Equivalent) for 2010-2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6w9mn8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005411/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900