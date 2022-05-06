Chalegrove Properties Limited: UK'S HIGHEST GYM LAUNCHES AT LANDMARK PINNACLE IN CANARY WHARF COMPLETE WITH THE BEST VIEWS OF LONDON'S SKYLINE

- Landmark Pinnacle's luxurious gym is the highest gym in the UK and spans 2600 sq ft on the 56th floor of the iconic Landmark Pinnacle.

- Landmark Pinnacle is the UK's tallest residential building at 75 floors high.

- Residents can exercise and relax 571 ft[1] in the sky overlooking awe-inspiring West facing views over the River Thames and London's skyline.

- The gym also offers residents a vast range of state-of-the-art Technogym equipment including a designated free weights area, group exercise studio for Pilates and yoga and much more to rival a five-star hotel or spa.

- The first gym of its kind to offer such impressive and panoramic views of London through expansive floor to ceiling windows.

- Homes are available at Landmark Pinnacle with prices starting from £559,000.

LONDON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's highest gym, at 571 ft in the sky, has launched to residents at Landmark Pinnacle, the UK's tallest residential tower in Canary Wharf, London. Residents will have access to a high specification gym affording unrivalled views of the city and beyond.

Chalegrove Properties, the developer of Landmark Pinnacle worked with Squire & Partners to design the gym to a high specification. Great consideration was taken in how the design of the gym would serve to complement and enhance its spectacular views over London. Natural materials, including timber panelling, were chosen to create a warm, inviting, and ambient environment.

The gym, managed by residential fitness and wellbeing leaders Educated Body, features state-of-the-art Technogym equipment including cardio machines, free weights and a designated yoga and Pilates studio. The amenity spaces also include a Golf Simulator with a Putting Green.

The gym will be staffed by Educated Body's fitness team, providing complimentary bespoke health and wellbeing inductions, group exercise classes, a personalised 12-week fitness and wellbeing journey and personal training.

Residents can book classes and personal training sessions via the Educated Body Landmark Pinnacle Wellbeing App. All classes are free of charge and studio based including Hiit Training, flex and stretch, body conditioning, core training, yoga, Pilates and much more. The gym offers the Technogym Skill Line, allowing workouts with high performance treadmills, rowers, and high intensity bike training in group format or for the individual.

The studio will also offer virtual classes using LES MILLSTM, renowned the world over as the best in the virtual classes market. The virtual classes can be scheduled or used on-demand as residents desire.

The gym will also run a series of wellbeing events focused on key areas including sleep, meditation, coaching, healthy eating, cooking and mental health awareness hosted by their expert roster of speakers and partners including:

Junius - multi award winning cold press juice provider.

Hope Pointing - the youngest ever Masterchef quarter finalist who will offer cooking demonstrations and nutrition advice to residents.

Luke Chadwick - a former Manchester United Premier League football player who will speak with residents about managing mental health.

Rami Atallah, Director, Chalegrove Properties said, "Carving out time in our day to prioritise health and wellbeing has increased in importance over the last two years, yet it can be difficult to attain. We have sought to create a luxurious and inspiring environment for Landmark Pinnacle's community to take full advantage of and achieve balance amidst our busy lifestyles. Our breath-taking views of London's skyline are the perfect antidote. We are proud to have achieved this, and the accolade of our gym being the highest in the UK at 571 ft in the sky."

Phillippa Hardman, Founder and CEO of Educated Body said, "Landmark Pinnacle offers the best residential gym views in London with an offering competing with five-star hotels and spas. Residents can meditate in the clouds and draw on London's iconic skyline for motivation. The experience is nothing short of spectacular and comparable to high-rise gyms found in New York and Chicago, making it truly unique for London."

Landmark Pinnacle boasts the accolade of the UK's tallest residential building as well as the highest gym and private roof terrace in London with a very generous provision for amenity spaces for a residential building, comparable to a five-star London hotel.

The gym is one of several world-class amenity spaces available to all residents at Landmark Pinnacle. The exceptional lifestyle amenities include the entire 27th floor dedicated to a Panoramic Garden, private cinema, resident lounge, private dining rooms, with professional standard kitchens and London's highest private roof terrace located on the 75th floor.

The combination of thoughtful design, spectacular views and five-star amenities has created the ultimate post-pandemic living space in one of London's fastest growing areas.

Notes to editors:

About Landmark Pinnacle

Landmark Pinnacle is the UK's tallest residential building and is designed both externally and internally by world famous star-architect Squire and Partners.

Located in Canary Wharf and spanning 75 floors, Landmark Pinnacle offers residents breath-taking panoramic views of London's iconic skyline. The residence also includes exceptional amenity spaces for residents to enjoy including the UK's highest gym, a private cinema, dining spaces, and London's highest private roof terrace on the 75th floor.

About Chalegrove Properties Ltd. [CPL]

For over 30 years, Chalegrove Properties Limited (CPL) have delivered some of the UK's most admired and commercially successful, high-end residential projects. Their position as one of London's leading developers is a result of the strategic, long-term approach they have adopted since their incorporation in 1989.

This proven track-record has given them a deep and wide-ranging knowledge of the market, encompassing land acquisition, planning, design and construction, sales and marketing, to final completion.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the award-winning Landmark family of buildings, also known as the Landmark Estate, to which Landmark Pinnacle will be the last and most celebrated addition.

About Educated Body

Educated body was established 20 years ago by Phillippa Hardman and was formerly known as Raw Corporate Health Ltd. It is widely acknowledged as the market leader in residential health fitness and wellbeing both as a consultant and as an operator.

With over 120 projects completed to date and 50 + contracts under management. As a company they have four core competencies:

Wellbeing consultancy and design

Supply of specialist equipment

Management contracts

Delivery of curated current wellbeing programmes in addition to providing a wellbeing events programme over the year

[1] The 56th floor is 571 ft high AOD - this is above ordinance survey datum.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812500/Chalegrove_Properties_Limited.jpg