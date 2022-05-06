ACCULIN and ACCULINOL are now an integral part of Gulbrandsen's Specialty Polymers Portfolio

ORANGEBURG, S.C., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulbrandsen is excited to announce its recent acquisition of the ACCULIN and ACCULINOL brand names from the International Group Inc.

The addition of ACCULIN Polyethylene Waxes and ACCULINOL Polyethylene Alcohols to Gulbrandsen's Specialty Polymer portfolio strongly reflects the company's long-term commitment to providing high-quality specialty polymer solutions to their customers throughout the world. ACCULIN and ACCULINOL will continue to be produced at Gulbrandsen's Mujpur (India) manufacturing site.

"For the past eight years, Gulbrandsen has been a premier manufacturer of specialty waxes and their derivatives for various applications such as expanded polystyrene, mold release agents, inks & coatings, personal care, and wax blends," said Patrick Lim (Global Business Director - Specialty Polymers).

He adds, "The recent addition of the ACCULIN and ACCULINOL brand names to our portfolio clearly reflects Gulbrandsen's relentless endeavor to deliver performance-driven solutions worldwide."

About Gulbrandsen

Gulbrandsen is a global chemical manufacturing company specializing in cost-efficient and high-quality chemical solutions for a range of applications. For more information on Gulbrandsen, please visit www.gulbrandsen.com.