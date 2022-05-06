Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Timing ist jetzt alles: Die heute perfekte Kaufgelegenheit vor 500% Rebound?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.05.2022 | 19:52
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACCULIN and ACCULINOL are now an integral part of Gulbrandsen's Specialty Polymers Portfolio

ORANGEBURG, S.C., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulbrandsen is excited to announce its recent acquisition of the ACCULIN and ACCULINOL brand names from the International Group Inc.

The addition of ACCULIN Polyethylene Waxes and ACCULINOL Polyethylene Alcohols to Gulbrandsen's Specialty Polymer portfolio strongly reflects the company's long-term commitment to providing high-quality specialty polymer solutions to their customers throughout the world. ACCULIN and ACCULINOL will continue to be produced at Gulbrandsen's Mujpur (India) manufacturing site.

"For the past eight years, Gulbrandsen has been a premier manufacturer of specialty waxes and their derivatives for various applications such as expanded polystyrene, mold release agents, inks & coatings, personal care, and wax blends," said Patrick Lim (Global Business Director - Specialty Polymers).

He adds, "The recent addition of the ACCULIN and ACCULINOL brand names to our portfolio clearly reflects Gulbrandsen's relentless endeavor to deliver performance-driven solutions worldwide."

About Gulbrandsen
Gulbrandsen is a global chemical manufacturing company specializing in cost-efficient and high-quality chemical solutions for a range of applications. For more information on Gulbrandsen, please visit www.gulbrandsen.com.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.