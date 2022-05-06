A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport Announces New Services for Snowbirds

The New Services are for Snowbirds Who are Moving from the South to the North for the Summer and from the North Back to the South for the Winter

APTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / A-1 Auto Transport is pleased to announce that they are now offering new and enhanced services for snowbirds who are moving from the Southern United States to the North for summer and then from the North back to the South for winter.

To learn more about the new services as well as the benefits of working with professional car shippers for snowbirds, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/shipping-cars-for-snowbirds-for-over-20-years/ .

As a spokesperson for a1autotransport.com noted, with more than 20 years of experience working with and delivering cars for snowbirds to locations around the United States, the company definitely has what it takes to help make everyone's seasonal vacation a success.

The friendly and experienced team has worked on moving virtually every type of vehicle imaginable, all while saving their valued customers several hundreds of dollars on the cost of shipping their cars to their winter and summer homes.

The timing of the new service could not be better; with summer right around the corner, the team from A-1 Auto Transport knows that many snowbirds are preparing to head back to their winter homes.

No matter where snowbirds need their car shipped, they can rest assured that A-1 Auto Transport will take outstanding care of their vehicle, all at an affordable price.

"We travel along all major snowbird routes in the United States, whether you're traveling from the Midwest to the West Coast or the Northeast to the South," the spokesperson noted, adding that A-1 Auto Transport is proud to serve a large number of popular snowbird cities across the country including Miami, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Phoenix, Tucson, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and San Diego.

Snowbirds who are interested to get an estimate to get their vehicle shipped are welcome to use the free quote calculator at the top of the A-1 Auto Transport website. All quotes are complimentary and require no obligation.

About A-1 Auto Transport

Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A-1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A-1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit www.a1autotransport.com/car-transportation-services/

