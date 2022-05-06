Williamsport, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Pennsylvania-based media company Stock Moe LLC announces that it will attend FinCon22, a conference for financial content creators in Orlando, Florida, in September.

"We're excited to be attending FinCon22 and meeting other like-minded individuals who are passionate about helping people become financially literate," said Ryan Monoski, the founding CEO of Stock Moe.





"We're excited to be attending FinCon22 and meeting other like-minded individuals who are passionate about helping people become financially literate," says Ryan Monoski.



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/123121_img1.jpg

The three-day gathering, scheduled for September 7-10, will bring together hundreds of bloggers, podcasters, YouTubers, and other new media content creators who share a passion for all things finance.

Monoski is also the host of Stock Moe's YouTube channel, which has posted over 1,000 videos on topics ranging from stocks and crypto to electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy in the past year and a half. The channel has amassed nearly 600,000 subscribers in that time.

"I started Stock Moe because I saw a need for quality financial information that was easy to understand," Monoski said. "Too often, the finance world uses jargon and technical terms that only serve to confuse people. My goal is to provide actionable information that anyone can use to improve their financial situation."

At FinCon22, Monoski says he hopes to connect with other content creators who share his company's mission of empowering people to take control of their finances. Furthermore, he plans to use the event as an opportunity to learn more about the latest trends in new media and how he can better serve his audience.

"Finance should not be some elitist thing only accessible to people with MBAs," says Monoski, who also hosts a podcast called Stock Moe Money Show on Anchor by Spotify.

"I strongly believe that access to quality financial information can help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty not only in the United States but globally," he adds.

About Stock Moe LLC

Stock Moe LLC is a media company based in Pennsylvania, creating content focused on financial literacy and education. The company uses various platforms to reach its audience, including YouTube, Anchor, and social media. Stock Moe LLC was founded in 2020 by Ryan Monoski, a former financial advisor. For more information, please visit the company's website or follow it on Twitter, and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stock Moe LLC

Brittney Monoski, COO

www.stockmoe.com

support@stockmoe.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123121